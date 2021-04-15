Aha rings in a laughter-filled weekend with Thellavarithe Guruvaram

Film lovers are in for a sumptuous treat this weekend as 100% Telugu streaming platform aha gets ready to premiere the quirky romantic comedy Thellavarithe Guruvaram on April 16. The film is a cherry on the cake for the platform, after entertaining audiences with a diverse array of releases like Krack, Naandhi, Gaali Sampath, Zombie Reddy this year. Extending the Ugadi festive vibe onto the weekend, Thellavarithe Guruvaram is a fun-filled fare that the entire family could savour.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram, starring Sri Simha, Misha Narang and Chitra Shukla in pivotal roles, brims with energy and mirrors the confusions that many millennials face with respect to love and relationships. A feel-good fare that addresses a pertinent issue in a lighter vein, the film is sure to resonate with viewers of various age groups and has all the ingredients to make for a perfect OTT watch.

That's not all about aha, which has cemented its authority as a go-to platform for the best Telugu content across diverse categories, from evergreen classics to modern-day blockbusters, gripping web shows and celebrity interviews, all under one roof. Stay tuned to aha for more exclusive content that's guaranteed to liven up your streaming playlists.