Aha’s original project with Allu Arjun on board; here is the proof

Icon star Allu Arjun ruled the entire nation with his stunning performance in “Pushpa: The Rise.” Movie buffs are curiously waiting for the second part to arrive, and the teaser released got a tremendous response.

A few months back, Aha shared a post on social media that left the actor’s fans in confusion. It was said that the actor would be seen in a blockbuster look in Aha’s new project. Now the Telugu digital platform has released a new poster featuring the Icon Star. The social media post of Aha read, “Biggest announcement of the season from AHA is here!”

Aha teased the fans by asking them to guess the title of this special project. What exactly did Aha plan with the PAN India star? Will it be a talk show? Or is it regarding any dance show? The details are awaited.