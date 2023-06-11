Live
- Power tariff : Kollu Ravindra accuses AP government of looting people
- Vijayawada: Industry-Academia Dialogue Conclave held at SRM
- Supriya Sule, Praful Patel new working presidents of NCP
- We’ll see as we go along, Puri on petrol prices
- Visakhapatnam: Make use of technology to benefit planet
- Telangana Congress to study winning chances every 15 days in Assembly segments
- Hyderabad : Telangana Run tomorrow, traffic restrictions in city
- Hyderabad: Niranjan Reddy terms it Delhi-scripted meet
- Kanna Lakshminarayana slams power cuts, tariff hike
- KA Paul urges KCR to join hands
Aha’s original project with Allu Arjun on board; here is the proof
Icon star Allu Arjun ruled the entire nation with his stunning performance in “Pushpa: The Rise.” Movie buffs are curiously waiting for the second...
Icon star Allu Arjun ruled the entire nation with his stunning performance in “Pushpa: The Rise.” Movie buffs are curiously waiting for the second part to arrive, and the teaser released got a tremendous response.
A few months back, Aha shared a post on social media that left the actor’s fans in confusion. It was said that the actor would be seen in a blockbuster look in Aha’s new project. Now the Telugu digital platform has released a new poster featuring the Icon Star. The social media post of Aha read, “Biggest announcement of the season from AHA is here!”
Aha teased the fans by asking them to guess the title of this special project. What exactly did Aha plan with the PAN India star? Will it be a talk show? Or is it regarding any dance show? The details are awaited.