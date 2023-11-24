  • Menu
Ajay Bhupathi releases teaser glimpse of ‘Ayyagaru’

“Ayyagaru (Pelliki Ready),” which is being produced by A Venkata Ramana under the direction of debutant Armaan Mulhu in association with Angels Productions releases teaser glimpse of the film. Ajay Bhupathi, who garnered a blockbuster with “Mangalavaaram” unveiled the teaser glimpse and wished the film unit. It is said to be good comedy and youthful entertainment.

On this occasion, the director, Arman Mulhu said, “This is a film that combines a sensitive point with entertainment to reflect the youth of today. The main purpose of our movie is to make everyone laugh and tell the values of man.” He also said that we believe this film will surely thrill the audience. Apart from directing and acting, he is also doing the music.

