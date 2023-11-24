Live
- Look into our recent ruling in Punjab Governor's case, Supreme Court tells Kerala Governor
- RBI supersedes Board of Directors of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank for poor governance
- 'Order wasn't in accordance with law': K'taka CM on withdrawal of sanction to CBI for probe against DKS
- Men’s hockey nationals: Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Delhi, and Odisha emerge victorious on Day 8
- 'Something is happening': Solicitor General tells SC on AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension
- ULFA-I trying to carry out blasts near Army camps, says Assam Police
- BJP rubbishes rumour of change in leadership in Goa
- 'Inside NSG' is a gripping journey into world of Black Cat Commandos
- AQI deteriorating fast in and around Kolkata
- Study finds drugs that can reverse brain ageing caused by Covid
Ajay Bhupathi releases teaser glimpse of ‘Ayyagaru’
“Ayyagaru (Pelliki Ready),” which is being produced by A Venkata Ramana under the direction of debutant Armaan Mulhu in association with Angels Productions releases teaser glimpse of the film. Ajay Bhupathi, who garnered a blockbuster with “Mangalavaaram” unveiled the teaser glimpse and wished the film unit. It is said to be good comedy and youthful entertainment.
On this occasion, the director, Arman Mulhu said, “This is a film that combines a sensitive point with entertainment to reflect the youth of today. The main purpose of our movie is to make everyone laugh and tell the values of man.” He also said that we believe this film will surely thrill the audience. Apart from directing and acting, he is also doing the music.
