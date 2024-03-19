Akash Puri unveils ‘Mercy Killing’ first look

The upcoming film "Mercy Killing," announced as production number 1 by Sai Siddhar Movie Makers, has unveiled its first look and motion poster. Starring Sai Kumar, Parvatheesham, Aishwarya, and Harika in lead roles, the movie is produced by Siddhar Hariyala and Madhavi Talabattula, presented by Mrs. Vedula Bala Kameshwari.

Directed by Soorapally Venkataramana, with cinematography by G. Amar and music by ML Raja, "Mercy Killing" delves into the intriguing subject matter of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The story revolves around an orphan girl named Zyribha, portrayed by the lead actress, who seeks justice.

The first look and motion poster of "Mercy Killing" were released by young hero Akash Puri, who commended the title and concept, expressing his best wishes to the entire team. Filmed in picturesque locations such as Hyderabad, Kakinada, Uppada, and Araku, the movie promises high production values and immersive storytelling.

With its thought-provoking premise and talented cast, "Mercy Killing" aims to captivate audiences with its exploration of morality, justice, and the human condition. Scheduled for release in April, the film aspires to make a significant impact and resonate with viewers across the board.