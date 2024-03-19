  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Akash Puri unveils ‘Mercy Killing’ first look

Akash Puri unveils ‘Mercy Killing’ first look
x
Highlights

The upcoming film "Mercy Killing," announced as production number 1 by Sai Siddhar Movie Makers, has unveiled its first look and motion poster.

The upcoming film "Mercy Killing," announced as production number 1 by Sai Siddhar Movie Makers, has unveiled its first look and motion poster. Starring Sai Kumar, Parvatheesham, Aishwarya, and Harika in lead roles, the movie is produced by Siddhar Hariyala and Madhavi Talabattula, presented by Mrs. Vedula Bala Kameshwari.

Directed by Soorapally Venkataramana, with cinematography by G. Amar and music by ML Raja, "Mercy Killing" delves into the intriguing subject matter of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The story revolves around an orphan girl named Zyribha, portrayed by the lead actress, who seeks justice.

The first look and motion poster of "Mercy Killing" were released by young hero Akash Puri, who commended the title and concept, expressing his best wishes to the entire team. Filmed in picturesque locations such as Hyderabad, Kakinada, Uppada, and Araku, the movie promises high production values and immersive storytelling.

With its thought-provoking premise and talented cast, "Mercy Killing" aims to captivate audiences with its exploration of morality, justice, and the human condition. Scheduled for release in April, the film aspires to make a significant impact and resonate with viewers across the board.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X