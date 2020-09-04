Akhil Akkineni wants father's assistance?

Tollywood: Akhil Akkineni pinned all his hopes on his upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. There is no proper update from the film unit regarding the progress of the film. However, everyone is hoping that the film will get finished this year itself. On the other hand, the buzz is that Akhil Akkineni's next film is with director Surender Reddy.

Surender Reddy wanted to work with a star hero but no one is available currently. So, the director has approached Akhil Akkineni and narrated him a script which the actor liked. However, we came to know that the film would need at least 40 crores. But, Surender does not have any producer on hand.



Now, Akhil is planning to seek assistance from Nagarjuna to set a producer for the film. After Mr. Majnu's failure, Nagarjuna started letting Akhil take his decisions and he is not very keen on involving in sons' projects.



We have to see if Nagarjuna steps in to help Akhil.!

