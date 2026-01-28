Eight Private Schools In Gurgaon Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Security Checks Ongoing

At least eight private schools in Gurgaon were put on high alert on Wednesday morning after receiving bomb threat emails, prompting immediate action by the police and emergency agencies. School premises were evacuated as a precaution while specialised teams carried out detailed security checks.

According to city police officials, the threats were received via email, following which local police units, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and other specialised teams were rushed to the affected campuses. Authorities said classrooms, buildings and nearby areas were thoroughly searched to rule out any danger.

Sources said that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were also involved in the operation at several schools, including Kunskapsskolan in DLF Phase 1, Lancers International School in Sector 53, Heritage Xperiential Learning School in Sector 64, and Pathways World School in Badshahpur.

Police stressed that no suspicious objects have been found so far. Security checks are continuing as a precautionary measure, and officials have urged parents and students to remain calm while investigations into the source of the threat emails are underway.