Akkineni Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Also Joins The Dussehra Race

Post lockdown a few movies like Love Story, Thalaivii proved that the audience still love the theatre aura and wish to watch the movies of their favourite stars on the big screens! So, slowly the audience are reaching the theatres following the Covid-19 precautions these days. Thus, there is a long list of movies that are going to get released for the Dussehra festival i.e on October 15, 2021. Off late, even the makers of Akkineni Akhil's upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor also announced the release date and made it official that even this breezy love story is joining the festive race!



Akhil shared the new posters of the movie on his Twitter page and announced the release date of Most Eligible Bachelor… Take a look!

This is a complete beautiful poster showcasing the cast of Most Eligible Bachelor on a floral background. Akhil looked handsome wearing a jacket while Pooja is all in winsome smiles!

This is another poster of this love story! Akhil is seen walking amid sheeps!

Coming to the third poster, Akhil and Pooja Hegde are seen in a flight holding their hands with much love!

Most Eligible Bachelor is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who is making his comeback to the silver screen after 7 years of a long break. This movie has Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and has Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer in other important roles. Esha Rebba is also essaying a prominent character in this most-awaited movie. Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayee is also making her acting debut with this movie.

Allu Aravind is bankrolling this movie under his home banner GA2 Pictures. This movie will hit the screens on 15th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.