Akkineni Family Donates Rs 1 Crore for Flood Relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Akkineni Family Donates Rs 1 Crore for Flood Relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
The Akkineni family has stepped forward to support the flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by donating Rs 1 crore. The family has contributed ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of both states.

This generous donation is intended to help those affected by the devastating floods in the region. The funds will be used to provide much-needed relief, including food, shelter, and medical supplies, to the impacted communities.

The Akkineni family's gesture has been widely appreciated, reflecting their commitment to supporting the welfare of people in need during these challenging times. The donation is expected to make a significant difference in the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in both states.

