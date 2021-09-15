Akkineni Nagarjuna Wishes Ramya Krishnan Along With Sharing A New Poster From Bangarraju Movie

Tollywood's ace actress Ramya Krishnan has turned a year older and is celebrating her 51st birthday today. She is receiving birthday love from most of her fans and co-stars too through social media. Off late, Akkineni Nagarjuna wished Ramya Krishnan by sharing a new poster from his upcoming movie 'Bangarraju'.



Wishing dear @meramyakrishnan Many happy returns of the day… Health and happiness to you always❤️ #Bangarraju #HBDRamyakrishnan pic.twitter.com/V6KYdoJTgL — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 15, 2021

In this poster, both Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna are seen shaking their legs. They looked classy as Nagarjuna sported in a traditional pattu pancha while Ramya looked awesome draping a pink pattu saree. They are all in smiles and made us go aww with their beautiful poses. Nagarjuna also wished his co-actor jotting down, Wishing dear @meramyakrishnan. Many happy returns of the day… Health and happiness to you always #Bangarraju #HBDRamyakrishnan".

Well, Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya is also part of this movie and thus, after Manam, these father and son duo will be seen on the big screens together. The shooting of this movie began on 20th August in Hyderabad. Well, the Bangarraju movie is being produced by Nagarjuna itself under his home banner Annapurna Studios and Anup Rubens will score the music for this family entertainer.

Bangarraju movie is the sequel of the Soggade Chinni Nayana movie and has Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Even this movie is also being directed by Kalyan who made us witness Nag in a dual role! Being a comedy entertainer, the movie turned into an instant hit.

Along with this movie, Nagarjuna is also the part of Ghost movie. It is being directed by Praveen Sattaru and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. It is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.