Akshay Kumar joins star-studded cast of Manchu Vishnu’s ‘Kannappa’
Actor-producer Manchu Vishnu's ambitious project, "Kannappa," is currently underway at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, with director Mukesh Kumar Singh at the helm. This much-anticipated mythological epic has recently welcomed Bollywood star Akshay Kumar into its illustrious cast.
Set to join the production shortly after his next release, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," alongside Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar's inclusion adds further star power to an already impressive lineup.
"Kannappa" boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Nayanthara, and Madhubala, among others. Backed by 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its cinematic grandeur.
With creative input from Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad, along with musical genius Stephen Devassy and Manisharma, expectations are soaring for "Kannappa." Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await further updates on this highly anticipated cinematic spectacle. Stay tuned for more details on this epic venture.