Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo release date changed?

Allu Arjun teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time, for a project titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time, for a project titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde plays the heroine. The makers want the film to get released on 13th of January but it seems like the film unit has now preponed the movie and if everything goes well, the movie might get released on 10th of the next month, instead of 13th.

Initially, team Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wants to come on January 12th and it is the same day on which Sarileru Neekevvaru team also planned their movie release. Surprisingly, after discussions, they decided to avoid the clash on the same day and picked two consecutive dates.

With only ten days more for the release, the sudden surprise of the shuffle in the release dates might change the equations of the trade. More details will come out soon.

