All eyes on Vishnu Manchu's crime thriller

Manchu Vishnu's upcoming movie 'Mosagallu' is creating noise in the Tollywood with its intriguing crime-thriller subject. Stating it as the biggest IT scam in history, we all need to wait how Vishnu entertains us with this thrilling story. According to the sources, 'Mosagallu' movie deals with an IT scam which starts in India but shakes the United States Of America.



Even the title motion poster also unveils the same displaying the US Currency notes in slow motion. The intriguing background music just stole the hearts raising anticipation for a thrilling entertainment. Along with Vishnu Manchu, Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the lead role essaying the role of 'Anu' while Vishnu portrays the role of 'Arjun'. Being a collaboration of Tollywood-Hollywood crew, the producers have roped in cinematographer Sheldon Chau to give the movie a high-end screen enhancement.

This new-age crime thriller is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and is bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu and R. Vijay Kumar under 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment banners. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be seen as the antagonist in this movie and Tollywood young actors like Navdeep, Naveen Chandra and Ruhani Sharma will be seen in other important roles. This movie will also be shot in English along with Telugu. Thus all the movie buffs are eagerly waiting to see it on the big screens.

Finally, we need to see how Arjun and Anu will make us stick to the seats with their performances in the crime thriller.