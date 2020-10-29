All set for Miss India

If the above beautiful lines tell their own story, it's because 'Miss India' is about a beautiful story. The lyrical video 'Lacha Gummadi' from the upcoming movie was released by the makers of the promising drama on Wednesday. Composed by SS Thaman, the folksy vibes of the song are enjoyable. With lyrics by Kalyan Chakravarthi and vocals by Sri Vardhini, the instantly catchy song only raises expectations from the movie.

Starring Keerthy Suresh in the central role, the film is directed by Y Narendra Nath and is produced by Mahesh Koneru on East Coast Productions.

Made on a high budget, this female-centric film promises to show a new side of the 'Mahanati' actress' splendid acting talent. 'Miss India' will premiere on Netflix from November 4 in Telugu as well as in Tamil and Malayalam.