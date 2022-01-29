Allu Arjun Applauds Sid Sriram And Dropped An Appreciation Post On His Social Media Page

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his latest movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Being the Sukumar directorial, it has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress. Not only in Telugu, even in Bollywood the movie crossed Rs 100 crores collection and turned into the all-time biggest hits of this stylish actor. Off late, Allu Arjun applauded ace singer Sid Sriram who crooned the popular "Srivalli…" song in the movie and revealed how he managed to steal the hearts by singing even without the music on the stage!



This post reads, "Wanted to write this at leisure. My brother Sidsriram garu was singing "Srivalli" on stage at the pre-release event. He started singing without music &I was waiting for the musical instruments to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they didn't. Ane he kept singing without any music. I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head… "He doesn't need music… He is Music"".

We can witness Sid Sriram's stage performance at Pushpa's pre-release event! Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are seen stunned in the video with amazing Sid's performance.

Earlier, Allu Arjun received a warm welcome from his fans after returning from a foreign trip…

Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY . Thank you for all the love 🖤 #ThaggedeLe pic.twitter.com/xvrdzM4aeq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 29, 2022

In this pic, all his fans surprised him with Pushpa poster and also made him cut the special cake on this occasion… Allu Arjun wrote, "Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY . Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe".

Even his little daughter Arha also welcomed her father with all love with a beautiful flower decoration.

Arha is seen along with beautiful flower decoration… Arjun also wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad."

Well, Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher heaped praises on Allu Arjun and wished to act with him in future…

Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho!👏😍👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/DJjYKWSzzU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 28, 2022

He wrote, "Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho!"

Allu Arjun also replied and thanked Anupam for his love… "Anupam ji … it's a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you . Humbled . So glad you felt all that . Hope to work with you too . Thank you for all the love".

Speaking about the movie, Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' is released last month. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcases his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! Rashmika is seen as Srivalli and essayed a complete de-glamour role.

The movie deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya will be seen as Dakshayani, Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.