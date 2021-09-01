Allu Arjun Appreciates Sidharth Malhotra And Congratulates The Whole Team Of Shershaah!

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Sidharth Malhotra is receiving praises from corners of Bollywood for his extraordinary performance in the Shershaah movie. This movie being the biopic of Kargil hero Vikram Batra was released on Amazon Prime last month and garnered millions of views with its intriguing and war drama content! Off late, Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun praised Sidharth for his awesome screen presence and also congratulated the whole team for their awesome team work.



He took to his Twitter and shared a couple of tweets along with congratulating the whole team of the Shershaah movie.

Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film . Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra . Man who stole the show . Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors . My respect to all the technicians of the film . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 1, 2021

He also added, "Wonderful Conviction by the director @vishnu_dir garu. Sir, you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers. Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoINfor this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian."

On the other hand, Shershaah movie also bagged the credit of being the 'Most Watched Movie On The Amazon Prime'. It has been watched in 4100 Indian towns and cities as well as in 210 countries and territories around the world. IMDb rated the movie with 8.9 score and it is voted by more than 88,000 IMDb users.

Well, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India spoke to the media on this special occasion and said, "We have always believed in content being paramount and seeing Shershaah's resounding success further strengthens what we, as a service, have set out to do. It was important for us to bring the inspiring story of braveheart Captain Vikram Batra and the Indian army during the Kargil war to audiences far and wide. The movie is a tribute to these sons and daughters of the soil for whom nothing matters more than the love for the country. Shershaah is a very special film and we are absolutely delighted to see it receive such an unprecedented amount of love and success from all corners."

Even Karan Johar also shared his happiness on this special moment and said, "Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and every one associated with it. PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra's story is one that no Indian shall ever forget, that said, what we intended to do was to tell the story of what made him the brave heart he was, to look deeper into his life, his passion and his love for the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love Sidharth and Kiara's performances and Vishnu's directorial vision has received."

Shershaah movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. This movie got released on the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 12th August, 2021. Sidharth essayed the titular role in this movie while Kiara will be seen as his partner Dimple Cheema in this war drama. Being the biopic of the Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, Sidharth stepped into the shoes of that great war hero and showcased a few glimpses of his life and also made us witness his great fight with the Pakistani army.