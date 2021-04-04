Allu Arjun as ‘Pushpa’ is very ferocious

Social media promotions are playing important role these days in creating hype on movies. Be it the first look posters, video songs, lyrical videos or trailers, the makers are making sure that digital promotions keep creating noise to maintain the same momentum. Post lockdown the Tollywood movies are creating noise in the theatres with their continuous releases. And now, it's the time for Stylish Star Allu Arjun. This time, he is all set to entertain the audience with his de-glamour look in his upcoming movie 'Pushpa'.

Well, the makers have dropped the pre-lude of Allu Arjun's character 'Pushpa Raj' on social media and started their promotions on a high-end. The snippet video gives us a glimpse of Allu Arjun's character where he is seen running in the forest with a mask all over his face. His hands are seen tied up and thus he is running away from the goons to protect himself. Pushpa movie is directed by versatile filmmaker Sukumar who is known for his raw and entertaining subjects. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress and has Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the prominent roles. This movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and

Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. We all need to wait for 13th August to witness the movie on the big screens.