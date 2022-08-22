Allu Arjun Gets Honoured At India Day Parade In New York

It is all known that Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun in now in New York and he flew there to attend the prestigious 'India Day Parade'. The Pushpa actor got the invitation from the Indian diaspora and thus he also got a chance to meet New York Mayor Eric Adams. Well, he represented the country as grand marshal at the annual event celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. Even his wife Sneha Reddy also joined him in the event and they shared a few videos and pics on their Instagram handles and are overwhelmed with the fans love!



Allu Arjun shared a couple of pics from the event and he is seen doing the statement step of Pushpa Raj "Theggede Le…" with the New York mayor Eric. In the first pic, Allu Arjun is seen receiving an honorary certificate from the Mayor. It reads, "The City Of New York Certificate Of Recognition presented to Allu Arjun on being recognized by the federation of Indian associations for serving as Grand Marshal of New York's 40th annual India Dayn parade and for your contributions to the world of film and entertainment. Through your work as an actor dancer, you have inspired and uplifted diverse people in the five boroughs, South Asia, and beyond. I am proud to join in recognizing your accomplishments as we celebrate our city's large and vibrant Indian community."

Allu Arjun also shared a few pics on his Instagram Stories straight from the event… He is seen holding the National Flag and enjoyed the event sporting in a white outfit!













































































Speaking about his work front, Allu Arjun is prepping up for Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule movie which is the sequel of the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The pooja ceremony will be held today and the makers are happy with this update! This movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner and has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress. Fahadh Faasil is essaying the antagonist role and will be seen as a Police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat locking horns with red smuggler Pushpa Raj.

