Allu Arjun: The most searched questions about Allu Arjun, answered here!

Allu Arjun has become one of the most popular stars in Indian Cinema with consistent hardwork and constant desire to excel. His films, Hindi dubs, have been creating Youtube sensations in terms of views and he has a good following in Kerala, where people call him, 'M'allu Arjun.

So, we tried to answer the most searched questions about the actor here.

Allu Arjun movie download

If you want to download a movie, please buy it online or stream it online. Please don't encourage piracy.

How to draw Allu Arjun?

Well, we are experts on painting but you can use pencil to draw and even colors work, we heard.

Where is Allu Arjun's house?

Allu Arjun's House is in Hyderabad. Yes, we have to keep it vague, matter of privacy, you see.

When is Allu Arjun's birthday?

He was born in 1983 on 8th of April.

Who is Allu Arjun's wife?

Allu Sneha is his wife's name and they have two kids - Allu Ayaan, Allu Arha.

What is Allu Arjun's phone number?

Write down ... 98480 ..... You got it?

How many movies did Allu Arjun make?

19 till date. His 20th is Pushpa and 21st will be directed by Koratala Siva.

What is Allu Arjun full name?

We cannot help you there. It seems like his full name is Allu Arjun.

How is Allu Arjun?

He is fit and healthy.

Where Allu Arjun lives?

At his home, in Hyderabad, in India, in Asia, on Earth.

When is Allu Arjun Birthday Date?

Please refer above.

Where was Allu Arjun born?

He was born in Madras, now Chennai, Tamil Nadu in 1983.

Are Allu arjun and Ram Charan cousins?

Yes. Allu Arjun is the son of Allu Aravind who is elder brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha and Ram Charan is their son. Hence they both are cousins.

Why Allu Arjun is called Mallu Arjun?

Allu Arjun is famous in Kerala and his films like Arya, Happy have completed 100 days there and his every film releases in Malayalam simultaneously, these days. Due to his popularity in Kerala and among Malayalam speaking people - Mallus, he got the name, Mallu Arjun.

What is Allu Arjun's wife name?

Please refer above.

Who is Allu Arjun sister?

No one. Allu Arjun has 2 brothers - Allu Venkatesh aka Allu Bobby, Allu Sirish.

What is Allu Arjun's Height?

1.67 Meters, according to Google. We couldn't take a tape measure to really check it out.

How is Allu arjun and Ram Charan Relation?

Smooth. They love and respect each other.

When Allu Arjun got married?

He got married to Sneha on 6th March, 2011.

Can Allu Arjun speak Tamil?

As he grew up in Chennai, he can understand Tamil but we never heard him speak for ten minutes at a stretch.

How much Allu Arjun charge for a movie?

Rumours say Rs. 20 crores post Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. But he started taking share in profits as a producer involving his own production house Geetha Arts, in his films. So, final numbers are not known yet.

Why is Allu Arjun called bunny?

His parents call him at home as Bunny. It is his nickname.

Can Allu Arjun speak Malayalam?

Not yet, he said he will soon learn the language.

What is Allu Arjun?

A great human being.

Are Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish brothers?

Yes.

Where is Allu Arjun?

At his home in Hyderabad.

Who is Allu Arjun's mother?

Allu Nirmala.

Can Allu Arjun speak Hindi?

Not yet. He promised he will learn soon.

Does Allu Arjun drink alcohol?

Little Birdie says that at parties he does. We don't know about his regular diet routine at home.

Why is Allu Arjun called stylish star?

Allu Arjun earned the name for his on-screen styling as Stylish Star.

Why Allu Arjun not work in bollywood?

He wants to concentrate on his career in Telugu and then try out in other languages. But being a Telugu person and star, he wants to continue acting in Telugu more.

Who is Allu arjun son?

Allu Ayaan. He is just 6 years old.

Who is Allu Arjun father?

Allu Aravind. He is a famous producer and distributor, exhibitor in Telugu Cinema.

How is allu arjun house?

Big, we hear.

why Allu Arjun is famous?

Hardwork, passion and dedication. He has great dancing skills and acting skills too.

Why Allu Arjun is famous in north india?

People love to see his dance moves and his films.

Why Allu Arjun rejected abcd2?

Did he? If he did so, may be due to date issues!

Is Allu arjun related to chiranjeevi?

Yes, Allu Arjun is Chiranjeevi's nephew.

When Allu Arjun son birthday?

Allu Ayaan is born on ...... We don't know exact date but the young boy is 6 years old and he is born in 2014. Let the boy's birthday be secret for now.