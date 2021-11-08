Allu Arjun Praises His Son As He Shares The Video Of Ayaan Mimicking Varun Tej From 'Ghani' Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun loves his kids to the core… Being an avid social media user, he keeps on sharing his family pics and videos on his Instagram pages. Off late, he shared a special video of his son Allu Ayaan and made us witness him mimicking his uncle Varun Tej from the movie 'Ghani'.



Allu Arjun shared the video on his Instagram and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this video, Ayaan is seen mimicking Varun Tej who is essaying the role of 'Boxer' in the 'Ghani' movie. Ayaan is seen wearing a jacket and punching the boxing bag along with working out on the treadmill and weight machine!

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "They call him #GHANI video by Ayaan. His Peddanana @allubobby promised him a video in his 1st movie. So there you go. All the best @IAmVarunTej @saieemmanjrekar, @musictamman to the entire cast, crew and the Director of GHANI ."

Well, speaking about 'Ghani' movie, it is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is being produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda under Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners while Allu Aravind will present this movie.

Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in this movie and also took martial arts training by r Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Along with Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar, even Jagapathi Babu, Nadhiya and Naveen Chandra are roped in to play the prominent characters. To give the movie a Pan Indian appeal to the film, the makers also roped in Sandalwood actor Upendra and Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty to play important roles. This movie will be released on 3rd December, 2021.