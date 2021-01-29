Allu Arjun, Rashmika-starrer 'Pushpa' set for August release

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa will arrive in theatres on August 13.

The action thriller film is written and directed by Sukumar, and will release in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

"#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year," Arjun posted on Instagram.

The film narrates the story of the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts a convoluted nexus that unfolds in the course.

It was in April 2020 that Arjun had shared posters of Pushpa. One of them was a close-up of the star in a rugged avatar, the second poster showed him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background and sandalwood being loaded onto a vehicle.