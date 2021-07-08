Allu Arjun sends a special gift to DSP!

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the star music composers in the Tollywood film industry. The music director earlier delivered multiple hits to Allu Arjun. Now, the duo is coming back with an exciting film Pushpa. Interestingly, Allu Arjun has sent a special gift to Devi Sri Prasad. The music director shared a video of unveiling the gift on social media.



"A SURPRISE. "ROCKSTAR" Gift from the "ICON STAR" @alluarjun. Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy. What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected !! Daaaamn Sweet of U" wrote Devi Sri Prasad along with the video.



In the end, DSP also mentioned that Pushpa will rock. The fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film's music. The makers are planning to announce the same very soon.



Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

A SURPRISE

"ROCKSTAR" Gift from the

"ICON STAR" @alluarjun 😍



Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy..🤗..

What a Lovely Surprise!!🕺

Totally unexpected !!😁



Daaaamn Sweet of U 😁🎶🤗😍#PUSHPA pic.twitter.com/xkn8TLKKW5 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) July 8, 2021



