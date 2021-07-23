Allu Arjun shares his prideful moment!

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the few actors from Telugu who enjoys a huge fan base all over the nation. The star actor is currently working on Pushpa, which will have a grand release in two parts. Interestingly, Allu Arjun visited the sets of Ghani the other day and shared is prideful moment for his brother Bobby getting busy with production.

"A very prideful moment to see my brother #AlluBobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a film maker officially. Welcome on board to ALLU ENT. #alluentertainment #allubros." shared Allu Arjun along with the pictures.





He wrote, "In the sets of #Ghani. My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7. He's Killing it with his new avatar Boxing glove. And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love & wishes to both the new producers. My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda . Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office."

