Allu Arjun takes 'Organic Farming' Route!

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently awaiting the release of his next film Pushpa in December. The actor has almost wrapped up the shoot for the film and is hoping to taste a big hit. Rashmika Mandanna plays the film's female lead.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun has decided to take the Organic Farming route. As per the latest reports in the media, Allu Arjun recently got land in the outskirts of Hyderabad and it is farming land. The registration is completed successfully and the actor is going to use it for organic farming. Allu Arjun wants to grow organic vegetables and fruits in the land.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie Pushpa also features Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and others. The film will have a grand release in multiple languages. More details about the film will be out soon.