Allu Arjun's father-in-law to turn as a producer

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun's father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy is a popular businessman as well as a politician.

According to the latest buzz, he is now all set to turn as a producer by bankrolling a biopic on popular Telangana philanthropist Vedire Ramachandra Reddy.

Neelakantha will be helming this project. Vedire Ramachandra Reddy who hails from Pochampally in Telangana has donated hundreds of acres of land to poor people following the request of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The biopic will also showcase Pochampally Bhoodan historic movement.

The director initially worked for the remake of Queen in Telugu. Titled That is Mahalakshmi, Tamannah Bhatia played the leading lady. Later, the director walked out of the project citing creative differences with the actress.

More details about the film's cast and crew will get released soon.