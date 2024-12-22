Allu Arjun’s house attacked by protesters demanding compensation for the stampede victim

Mumbai : The controversy surrounding the stampede at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad doesn’t seem to cease. On Sunday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad was attacked by the protesters.

As per media reports, a panel of protesters of the Osmania University were behind the vandalism. The protesters were seen holding placards, pelting the house in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad with stones and tomatoes, breaking flower pots and demanding the actor take care of the victim's family.

The group of attackers attempted to force entry into the actor's house, and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the actor for the family of the 35-year-old woman who died during a stampede at the cinema hall in Hyderabad where the actor arrived for the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The past few days have been extremely testing for the actor as he was arrested in Hyderabad after a stampede at a local theatre.

Earlier, the actor was arrested from his house in Hyderabad, and was taken in for questioning by the cops. The ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ actor also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space.

Allu Arjun was arrested in connection to a fan death at Sandhya Theatre. On December 4 during the premiere of his film, the actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans. The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, with a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd.

She lost her life, and her son has been hospitalised in critical condition. The cops arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre based on a complaint filed by her family.