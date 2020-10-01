Allu Family Inaugurate ‘Allu Studios’ On the Occasion Of Allu Ramalingaiah’s 99th Birth Anniversary

Tollywood's legendary actor and greatest comedian Allu Ramalingaiah served the film industry for more than 5 decades and entertained the audience with his perfect comedy timing. Although he left to heavenly abode, his benchmark comedy and his ultimate screen presence will always tickle the ribs of the audience. He acted in more than 1000 movies and contributed to the world of cinema surpassing the legendary comedians like Relangi and Raja Babu. Today being 99th birth anniversary of this ace comedian, Allu Arjun along with his brothers inaugurated 'Allu Studios' on this special occasion.

We celebrate the legacy of our grandfather and dedicate this ALLU Studios to him . With all your blessings and good wishes, we commence the works of ALLU Studios. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2020



1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. pic.twitter.com/Cow263VqQr — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2020



Allu Arjun dropped the official note to the media… This note has the announcement of 'Allu Studios'. In the honour of Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu family is has inaugurated the construction work of 'Allu Studios'.



Our family's bond with cinema deepens. We need your good wishes and blessings, as always. #AlluStudios https://t.co/BrVA8e1QOG — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) October 1, 2020



Even Tollywood's ace actor and son-in-law of Allu Ramalingaiah, Chiranjeevi also reminisced his father-in-law on this special day and dropped a heartfelt note on his Twitter page…

Fondly remembering Shri.Allu Ramalingayya garu.. pic.twitter.com/xbQgHFImEj — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 1, 2020



Through this tweet, Chiranjeevi remembered his father-in-law and doled out that, he was always a great actor, a passionate doctor and a committed Freedom Fighter.



Allu Ramalingaiah was born on 1st October 1922 and was most prominent and iconic actors of Tollywood. He is even a homoeopathic doctor and a freedom fighter. Coming to his recognitions, he received 'Padma Shri' award by Government of India for his outstanding contribution to Telugu cinema in 1990 and bagged Filmfare Award South for Lifetime Achievement in 1999. He also received theRaghupathi Venkaiah Award in the year 2001.

Here are a few notable films of this legendary actor: Mayabazar, Missamma, Muthyala Muggu, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi, Yamagola, Aatma Gowravam, Sivaranjani.