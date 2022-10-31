Allu Sirish And Anu Emmanuel’s Urvasivo Rakshasivo Completes Its Censor Formalities

Mega compound's young actor Allu Sirish pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie 'Urvashivo Rakshasivo'. As the movie is all set to release next month's first week, there are many expectations on it being a modern love tale. The makers are also delivering awesome digital promotions and thus, hype is created on the movie. Off late, they also unveiled the censor details of this movie and shared a new poster on social media…



Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, "The Romantic-Fun Entertainer #UrvasivoRakshasivo is Censored with 𝐔/𝐀 4 Days to go... Grand Release Worldwide on 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝐭𝐡! Trailer Out Now [Link in Bio] #AlluAravind @allusirish @anuemmanuel @rakeshsashii @tanveermir @achurajamani @anuprubensmusic @dheerajmogilineni #ViijayM @ga2pictures @adityamusicindia @shreyasgroup".

The movie is given U/A censor certificate and the poster showcases the lead actors in a romantic pose…

Going with the trailer which is released earlier today, it showcased how Sirish falls in love with Anu and they share a romantic relationship. But when Sirish asks her to take their bond a step forward, Anu refuses to marry and there starts the confusion! So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sirish deals with his girlfriend!

Well, speaking about Allu Sirish's Urvashivo Rakshasivo movie, it is directed by Rakesh Sashii and is produced by Rakesh Sashii and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures banner in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd. It has Sunil and Vennala Kishore in the prominent roles while Achu Rajamani impressed gave the impressive visuals and background score.

Urvasivo Rakshasivo movie will hit the theatres on 4th November, 2022!