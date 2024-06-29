AM Ratnam raises the bar of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu;’ film nears completion amid high hopes

“Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, is inching closer to its much-anticipated release. The film, which has been in production for an extended period, faced numerous challenges but is now set to offer a unique cinematic experience, thanks to the relentless efforts of its presenter, A.M. Rathnam. The movie is expected to hit theaters by the end of this year.

In a recent interview, A.M. Rathnam shared exciting updates about the film's progress and the intricate work behind its special effects. "We shot a sequence at Machilipatnam port. To achieve the best CGI, we enlisted the help of a company in Iran. To avoid communication gaps, a representative from Iran has come to India. The CGI work for this sequence will be completed in another 10-15 days," Rathnam explained.

He further detailed the extensive VFX efforts, saying, "We shot a Kusthi episode, and the VFX work for it is happening in Bangalore. The VFX work for the Charminar episode is underway in Hyderabad. The visual effects aim to transport the audience back to the olden days, which is why it is taking more time."

Rathnam also revealed an intriguing addition to the film: "There is a tiger sequence for which a Canadian company is handling the CGI. Some scenes are still pending, and as soon as we complete shooting them, we will proceed with post-production."

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be a visual spectacle, with a blend of historical grandeur and cutting-edge technology. The film's team is working meticulously to ensure that every detail, from CGI to VFX, meets the highest standards.

With the final stages of production underway, fans of Pawan Kalyan and movie enthusiasts alike are eagerly waiting for what is expected to be a landmark film in Telugu cinema. As the release date approaches, the buzz around Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues to grow, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences.