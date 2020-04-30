Amazon Prime laps up Siddharth film?

41-year-old Siddharth, a popular name in both Tamil and Telugu film industries as of late been on a low profile mode. He was in the news recently for having signed a Telugu film after a hiatus. Last year, he was seen in a web series 'Leila' directed by Deepa Mehta which had stars like Huma Qureishi, Seema Biswas and Rahul Khanna in the lead. Two other Tamil films in which he was featured did not create much of an impact.

The news in the Tamil press is that his under-production film ' Takkar', directed by Karthik G Krish and which has Abhimanyu Singh and Divyansha Kaushik of 'Majili' fame as co-stars have been bought by Amazon Prime for a direct release on OTT platform. With Suriya-Jyothika film's issue creating a controversy already, one is not sure to what extent Siddharth's film would be impacted in the film trade circles of Chennai.

Siddharth's next major release is ' Indian 2' in which he reunites with showman Shankar after 'Boys' which was released a good 17 years ago. In any case, the battle lines are drawn as of now in the film industry across the border. One only has to wait and watch whether it will be a full-fledged war or it would be a 'live and let live' compromise, so typical of our film business.