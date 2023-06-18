Amazon Prime Video to join hands with “Kushi!’

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen together in “Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The latest buzz is that the film’s digital streaming rights are acquired by the noted OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, neither the makers nor the OTT service has confirmed it yet.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep played key roles in this movie. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is scheduled to hit big screens on September 1, 2023. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director of this film.