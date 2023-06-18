Live
- YS Jagan consoles Kin of YSRCP leader Uppala Ram Prasad
- Induct your dad into the exciting world of Highballs
- Father's Day 2023 - Dadpreneur Share Modern Approach to Fatherhood
- Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees
- Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games
- JEE Advance Results- Telugu Students bag 6 out of 10 top ranks
- Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand's Purola town
- Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40
- Ship carying 120 people catches fire off Philippines
- Nikhil continues his silence on ‘Spy’
Amazon Prime Video to join hands with “Kushi!’
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen together in “Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The latest buzz is that the film’s digital streaming rights are acquired by the noted OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, neither the makers nor the OTT service has confirmed it yet.
Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep played key roles in this movie. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is scheduled to hit big screens on September 1, 2023. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director of this film.
