Anand Deverakonda’s‘ Gam Gam Ganesha’ pre-release event held in style

As the highly anticipated release of "Gam..Gam..Ganesha" draws near, the buzz surrounding the film is reaching a crescendo. With a stellar cast including Anand Deverakonda, Pragathi Srivastava, and Nayan Sarika, this Hy-Life Entertainment production promises to be a thrilling addition to the Telugu cinema landscape.

Directed by debutant Uday Shetty, "Gam..Gam..Ganesha" is slated for a grand theatrical release on the 31st of this month. National crush RashmikaMandanna graced the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

During the event, actor Krishna Chaitanya emphasized the collaborative effort behind the film, highlighting its ensemble cast of 35 characters. Lyricist Suresh Banisetti praised the music, while dance master Vijay Polaki commended Anand Deverakonda's performance and director Uday Shetty's vision.

Actor Satyam Rajesh lauded Uday Shetty's meticulous approach to filmmaking, expressing confidence in the movie's success. Heroine Nayan Sarika and Pragathi Srivastava shared insights into their characters and the film's entertainment quotient.Jabardast Emmanuel, in a pivotal role, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, while director and producer Madhura Sreedhar Reddy praised the film's entertainment value.Astrolazer RMP Shetty expressed optimism for the film's success, echoing sentiments of widespread anticipation among the audience. Director Anudeep K.V. and producer Bunny Vas extended their best wishes to the team.

Actor Anand Deverakonda, reflecting on his experience, expressed enthusiasm for his character and the film's potential. The cast and crew, including producers Vamsi Karumanchi and KedarSelagamshetty, co-producer Anurag Parvataneni, and director Uday Shetty, collectively conveyed their excitement for the upcoming release.

With Rashmika Mandanna's endorsement and a talented ensemble, "Gam..Gam..Ganesha" promises to be a must-watch for audiences seeking entertainment and laughter.