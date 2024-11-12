Live
Just In
Ananya Nagalla on board for ‘SDT18’
Following the massive successes of 'Virupaksha' and 'Bro', Sai Durga Tej is all set to embark on his most ambitious project yet, #SDT18. Directed by debutant Rohit KP, this high-budget period-action drama is being produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, with a vision to take the film to audiences across India.
In a recent exciting update, the makers revealed that Ananya Nagalla, known for her multi-faceted talents, will play a key role in the film. Her introduction poster, featuring her charming smile, has already garnered widespread attention. The film’s promotional video, titled "Intrude into the world of Arkady," has also received a tremendous response, showcasing the dedication of the production team in building a rich and immersive world.
Sai Durga Tej will be seen in a never-before-seen powerful character, while Aishwarya Lakshmi stars opposite him as the heroine. The film’s music will be composed by B. Ajanish Loknath, promising an electrifying soundtrack to complement the high-octane drama.
Set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, #SDT18 aims for a pan-India release, further expanding the reach of Sai Durga Tej’s star power. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon.