Anasuya as lead in Sampath Nandi's production?

Director Sampath Nandi received a decent success with his recent film Seetimaar. This film is doing well at theatres during times of pandemic. And here comes his next, which will have none other than this noted anchor in the lead.



Apparently, Anasuya is doing well in films too as she is not picking the stereotypic sexy characters but only the ones that are backed by a tough script. After entertaining with films like "Rangasthalam", "Thank You Brother" in recent times, she got some major intense roles in upcoming films like Allu Arjun's "Pushpa" and Raviteja's "Khiladi." But this next one is going to be her solo lead show again.

Director Sampath Nandi produced a web series titled Black Rose with Miss India crown winner Urvashi Rautela in the lead. While the final product is yet to come out, he's now getting ready to produce another with one of his associates. And none other than Anasuya will be playing the lead role in this intense family drama. As per the reports, the shoot of the film is going to start within a couple of weeks and an official confirmation on theb same is yet to come.