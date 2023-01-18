Anasuya Bharadwaj’s First Look Poster From Sundeep Kishan’s Michael Is Out

Anasuya Bharadwaj… She needs no introduction! Being an ace TV presenter and actress, she is in the best phase of her career. Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Allu Arjun's Pushpa movies took her to the next level. Now, she is busy with a handful of movies and is part of the most-awaited films of Tollywood. Off late, her first look poster from Sundeep Kishan's Michael is unveiled and she is introduced as 'The Mad Queen Charulatha'…



Anasuya also shared the first look poster on her Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "She is Full of Pride & Regality Personified! Introducing yours lovingly.. as THE MAD QUEEN 'Charulatha' from the world of #Michael #MichaelFromFeb3rd".

Anasuya Bharadwaj looked intense in poster and is introduced as Charulatha. She is the mad queen and is full of pride and regality personified! Sundeep also shared her poster and wrote, "Introducing @anusuyakhasba as "The Mad Queen" in the World of "Michael" ... Was such a pleasure having you on board & loved the way you played your part yo..takes guts to pick up a role like this,don't want to reveal anything more or @jeranjit will shoot me".

















Going with the earlier released release date poster, Vijay Sethupathi is seen smoking and looking cool with a moustache. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is seen in a violent appeal holding the rifle. Anasuya owned a classy look while Varun is also seen smoking and sporting in a dual-shaded shirt. Coming to Sundeep and Divyansha, they looked intense and raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie is helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and it is produced by Bharath Chowdhary and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner in association with Karan C Productions LLP banner. As the movie is being made at the Pan-Indian level, it will be released in total 5 languages i.e Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Well, ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is essaying the antagonist role in this action thriller and he is witnessed in the release date poster too. Michael will now be released on 3rd February, 2023 in theatres worldwide!