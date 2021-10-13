  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Anasuya not happy with MAA Elections Defeat

Anasuya Bharadwaj
x

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Highlights

she is disappointed and revealed that she learned a lesson.

Anasuya Bharadwaj contested as the Executive member at the Movie Artists Association (MAA). She contested in the election in Prakash Raj's panel. However, she tasted a defeat. Now, she is disappointed and revealed that she learned a lesson. Taking to Twitter, Anasuya shared her view over the same.


Taking to her Twitter profile, Anasuya wrote, "Ok. Lesson Learnt," and also shared a note that has the message, "I never, ever get involved in politics. With politics, you are not allowed to be honest. I don't have time to deal with that. I would rather work with kids."

On the work front, Anasuya Bharadwaj is now busy with back to back movies. She will be a part of Pushpa, Khiladi, Rangamarthanda and others. She will also be seen making her debut in Tamil and Malayalam this year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X