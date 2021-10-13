Anasuya not happy with MAA Elections Defeat

Anasuya Bharadwaj contested as the Executive member at the Movie Artists Association (MAA). She contested in the election in Prakash Raj's panel. However, she tasted a defeat. Now, she is disappointed and revealed that she learned a lesson. Taking to Twitter, Anasuya shared her view over the same.





Taking to her Twitter profile, Anasuya wrote, "Ok. Lesson Learnt," and also shared a note that has the message, "I never, ever get involved in politics. With politics, you are not allowed to be honest. I don't have time to deal with that. I would rather work with kids."

On the work front, Anasuya Bharadwaj is now busy with back to back movies. She will be a part of Pushpa, Khiladi, Rangamarthanda and others. She will also be seen making her debut in Tamil and Malayalam this year.