Anasuya Bharadwaj to share screen space with Megastar again

Popular anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently busy with a bunch of projects in her hand at the moment. Even recently, she has joined the shooting of her debut Tamil movie starring Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi.

Now, an interesting rumour about her is currently doing the rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, Anasuya is going to make her debut in Malayalam. It seems like none other than Malayalam Megastar Mammootty is playing the key role in the film.

Earlier Anasuya has already shared the screen space with Mammootty in Yatra movie which came out as the biopic on former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Now, Anasuya got yet another opportunity to share the screen space with Mollywood Megastar again. This is definitely a big opportunity for her and her fans are also super excited about it.