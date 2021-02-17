Anasuya's special song in Chavu Kaburu Challaga

Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently busy with a handful of projects in Telugu. The actress is working on TV and feature films. Anasuya is now doing a special song for the upcoming film Chavu Kaburu Challaga. Anasuya Bharadwaj is very picky about the projects she takes up. Interestingly, she has now taken up Chavu Kaburu Challaga. The makers revealed the look of the actress from the movie. She looks stunningly hot in the stills.







"Welcome on board @anusuyakhasba garu..Thank you so much for making our film even more special with your presence..Stay tuned for this special song which is going to be a feast." tweeted Kartikeya on his Twitter profile.

Welcome on board @anusuyakhasba garu..Thank you so much for making our film even more special with your presence..Stay tuned for this special song which is going to be a feast👏👏😎😎 https://t.co/ZYrRgSAjlK — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) February 15, 2021

Director Koushik Pegallapati has also given a grand welcome to the actor on Facebook profile. He posted, "Thank you @itsme_anasuya garu for doing this crazy mass song in our movie. This song is very special to all of us. I'm sure it will entertain you all big time and will be in loop for many ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #CKC in theatres from March 19th, 2021."

Allu Aravind is presenting the film under GA2 Pictures banner. Bunny Vas is the film's producer. Koushik Pegallapati is making his debut as a director. Karm Chawla is the cinematographer of the movie. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

The film hits the screens on 19th March.