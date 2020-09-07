Anil Kapoor to lock horns with Mahesh Babu?

Superstar Mahesh Babu signed an interesting movie under the direction of Parasuram. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the movie is a commercial entertainer with a lot of interesting elements. Keerthy Suresh plays a leading lady in the movie.

The film unit considered the names like Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra, and others for the lead antagonist in the film. Now, they decided to get a Bollywood actor on board, to play the villain in the film. As per the latest reports, Anil Kapoor is in talks to play the lead antagonist in the movie.



Parasuram recently met Anil Kapoor and narrated the script of the film. The actor liked it but he is yet to give clarity on his decision, and it might come in a few days. The makers want to resume the shoot from November.

