Security forces step up vigil to counter terror threat in J-K’s Chenab valley

Braving sub-zero temperatures, the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their vigil in the high altitude areas of Chenab valley district to counter any attempt by terrorists to disrupt New Year celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

A massive counter-terrorist operation has been underway since last week in the upper reaches of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Chenab valley, including the snow-bound areas and adjoining Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua districts, besides Rajouri and Poonch districts. According to intelligence assessments, around 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists are currently active in the forests of the Jammu region, and the operation to flush them out intensified after the recent snowfall in the higher reaches. The security forces are expecting the terrorists to shift to lower areas close to human habitat before the complete closure of the mountain passes. “Intelligence inputs suggested terrorist groups active in Doda, Kishtwar and parts of Udhampur district bordering Bhaderwah since the last two years could attempt to disrupt New Year celebrations by exploiting dense fog, extreme cold and difficult terrain,” a police officer said.

He said the anti-terrorist operations are focused on the higher, middle and upper mountainous areas where the terrorists are believed to be hiding away from the populated areas.

The intensified operations by troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and the SOG have also extended to Bhalessa bordering the Chamba district of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

BJP leader and Bhaderwah MLA Daleep Singh Parihar lauded the forces for the ongoing operations and said this is a testament to the continuous sacrifices made by the armed forces to safeguard the nation and the people of the country.

“We salute the security personnel who spend holidays away from their families to protect not only the national borders but also the scattered population residing in the vast mountains vulnerable to terrorist attacks,” he told.