Another disaster for Nithiin 

Despite being a talented actor, Nithiin is still one of the inconsistent heroes in Tollywood. The actor who scored three back-to-back super hit movies at the starting of his career faced a series of debacles.

Even after getting back on track with hit movies like Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Nithiin again faced another series of failures. It has become quite a common thing for Nithiin to get a disaster like 'Lie' or score a decent hit like 'Bheeshma'. As the 'Bheeshma' movie became a super hit, the expectations on Nithiin's recent outing 'Check' also got increased.

The movie recently hit the theatres but failed to impress the audience. The movie only succeeded to rake 7.3 crores as the overall collections and as the movie got released at the same time as 'Uppena' which has been receiving positive response, Check failed to grab the attention of the audience and is on its way to become a disaster.

On the other hand, Nithiin has now pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie 'Rang De'.