Another Malayalam remake film by Sithara Entertainments

We already know that Sithara Entertainments production banner has bagged the remake rights of Malayalam super hit film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' and are going to get Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

Now Sithara Entertainments has bagged the remake rights of yet another Malayalam hit film. 'Kappela is a 2020 released romantic thriller film written and directed by Muhammad Musthafa who marked his directorial debut with this film. The film is now going to get remade in Telugu under Sithara Entertainments banner. The original film featured Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The story revolves around a phone call romance between an auto-rickshaw driver and a village girl.

The film got released in theatres on 6 March 2020 but its theatrical run came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the film got released through the online streaming platform Netflix on 22 June 2020 and has been receiving critical acclaim.