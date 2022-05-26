Ante Sundaraniki: Welcome To Nani Aka Sundar’s World

As the release date is nearing, the makers of Nani and Nazriya's Ante Sundaraniki movie are creating noise on social media with their amazing digital promotion tactics. Be it posters, lyrical videos, character promos or teasers, they are making the netizens and the movie buffs continuously eye on their social media pages by uploading new posts every day. Off late, they dropped the 'Ante Sundaraniki' bloopers video and welcomed all the fans of Nani to the Sundar's world…

Nani also shared this funny video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the video, he also wrote, "Welcome to Sundar's Prapancham! https://youtu.be/ZYVmkr1TkLM. Mee andhariki చక్కిలిగింతలు from JUNE 10 in THEATRES #AnteSundaraniki #AnteSundaranikiOnJune10 Natural star @NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya @oddphysce @nikethbommi".

Going with the video, it showcased a few funny BTS snaps and GIFS of the shoot time and made us witness how the cast and crew enjoyed the shooting time.

Earlier the makers dropped the teaser and it showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family that believe in horoscopes and poojas. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj.

This movie is helmed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!