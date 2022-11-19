Anthology of urban love stories 'Meet Cute' to start streaming from Nov 25

The team behind 'Meet Cute' dropped the Telugu streaming anthology's trailer on Thursday. The teaser released recently had introduced the lead characters and showcased their rollercoaster emotions; the trailer offers a sneak peek into the stories.

The trailer begins with the voice-over of 'Natural Star' Nani, who is presenting the anthology. He explains the meaning of 'Meet Cute': "When two strangers meet accidentally, cute situations, the conversations that they have, and a memory that will last a lifetime." Some urban love stories with varied emotions between different lovebirds are set to unfold in the OTT series to stream on SonyLIV. The message that the anthology conveys is "we only fight with those we love, for what we love".

The anthology is helmed by Deepthi Ganta, the cinematography is by Vasanth Kumar, while the music is by Vijay Bulganin. While Garry BH took care of editing, Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

Prashanthi Tipirneni is producing 'Meet Cute' under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The series stars Satyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya and Raja in the lead roles. The anthology will start streaming on Sony Liv from November 25.