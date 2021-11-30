Anubhavinchu Raja: Raj Tarun is not the first choice

Anubhavinchu Raja is one of the recent releases in Telugu. Raj Tarun played the lead role in the movie. Srinu Gavireddy is the film's director and the project was his second collaboration with Raj Tarun. Surprisingly, Raj Tarun was not the first choice for the film.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Ravi Teja was the first choice for the movie. Right after the completion of the film's script, the director had first approached Ravi Teja. Ravi Teja, however, rejected the film and the reason for the same is unknown.

After that, the director pitched the story to Raj Tarun who decided to do the film. Annapurna Studios bankrolled the film and the movie has opened to a negative response from the critics and audience. It was released on last Friday.

Kashish Khan, Ariyana Glory, Ajay and others are a part of the film.