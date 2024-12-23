Anupama graces Vogue India’s January-February cover

Anupama Parameswaran’s radiant presence graces the January-February cover of Vogue India, where she channels the classic beauty of Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic muses. Draped in a stunning pink outfit with a delicate bindi, the actress evokes the essence of Padmini, the lotus nymph, in a modern reimagining of the renowned artist's timeless portrayal of feminine grace.

In an exclusive interview, Anupama opened up about her personal journey, reflecting on her admiration for Raja Ravi Varma's muses. "When I was younger, I longed for the grace of his muses, secretly wishing to embody it," she shares. Now, as she graces the cover, that childhood dream has come to life.

Anupama’s multi-lingual prowess, speaking five languages fluently, has enabled her to carve a successful career across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. From her iconic debut in Premam to her recent hits like Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages, she continues to redefine the boundaries of what it means to be a versatile and talented actor.

Despite her success, Anupama humbly admits that while she can effortlessly handle complex dialogues, photoshoots and interviews stress her out. "I don’t mind mugging ten pages of conversation, but photoshoots stress me out," she confesses, offering a glimpse of the grounded personality behind the glamorous star.

With 16 million Instagram followers and an upcoming slate of six new films, Anupama is poised for another stellar year. Her appearance on Vogue’s cover marks only the beginning of a prosperous and exciting chapter in her career.