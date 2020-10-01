Aravind Swamy and Jayam Ravi's Bogan Telugu Trailer out now

After news broke out that Tollywood noted producer Ram Talluri is presenting the Bogan movie in Telugu version, the response received from the audience was overwhelming.

Bogan movie is being released in Telugu version with same title by noted Tollywood film producer Ram Talluri. Dubbing work for the movie has already been completed.

Bogan movie team has now released the trailer at 11 AM Today. Going by the trailer, one can understand that the movie is jam packed with breathtaking stunts and terrific action sequences. It is also to be noted that there are so many interesting twists and turns all through the movie.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, 'Hansika' is seen speaking to Aditya(aravind swamy) on phone asking him to come fast as Vikram(Jayam Ravi) is coming near to her with a revolver in his hand. And at the end of the trailer, Aravind Swamy is seen shouting Aditya but that character role is played by Aravind Swamy himself in the movie. Why is Hansika looking at Jayam Ravi with fear and why is Aravind Swamy calling out Aditya, to know that one has to watch the movie. There are so many suspense elements like these to watch out for in the movie.

The story revolves around a bank robbery case and police officer 'Vikram'(Jayam Ravi) who wants to nab the criminal 'Aditya'(Aravind Swamy) in the case.

Lakshman's screenplay, D Imman's music and Soundararajan's cinematography are going to be the biggest highlights of the movie.

Jayam Ravi as IPS officer and Aravind Swamy as notorious thief are all set to give audience the feel of watching a Hollywood thriller movie with their top notch performance.

Jayam Ravi and Aravind Swamy teamed up once again for Bogan movie after Thani Oruvan movie. This movie which is made with a limited budget has collected approximately 25 crores and turned out to be sensational blockbuster in Tamil.

Hansika Motwani plays the female lead role in the movie, while Nasser, Ponvannan, Naren and Akshara Gowda play other supporting roles in the movie.

The producer of the movie Ram Talluri announced that they are planning to bring the movie as soon as possible for Telugu audience.