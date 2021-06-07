Ardha Shathabdham set for a grand worldwide premiere on June 11

100% Telugu platform aha is gearing up for a blockbuster weekend with the worldwide premiere of their original film, Ardha Shathabdham, on June 11. This aha-exclusive release, directed by Rawindra Pulle, stars Karthik Rathnam, Krishna Priya, Naveen Chandra, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sai Kumar and Amani in pivotal roles. The hard-hitting rustic political drama, set in the interiors of Telangana in the early 2000s, addresses issues of class/caste discrimination amid the backdrop of a love story.

"We have shot key portions of the film in Nirmal district, Telangana under challenging weather conditions. The film is an unconventional love story that dives deep into the rotten dimensions of our system, with several characters representing the pillars of democracy. Ardha Shathabdham looks at the constitution from the perspective of the marginalised and focuses on their struggle for equality in society. I'm thrilled with the responses for the teaser and the trailer. I genuinely believe that the film will strike a chord with Telugu audiences on June 11," the filmmaker Rawindra Pulle added.

C/O Kancharapalem-fame Karthik Rathnam, talking about his shoot experiences exclaimed, "It was indeed my dream come true to have shared screen space with my idols like Sai Kumar and Amani (garu). I've overcome stage fear in my early years largely by delivering dialogues from Sai Kumar (garu)'s films. Naveen Chandra is an actor whom I've consistently been in awe of, since Andala Rakshasi. I play a soft-natured youngster who's caught in an ugly game of politics, class and caste in the film. I can't wait for the audiences to watch it."

Actor Sai Kumar stated, "We are grateful to have a platform like aha that brings together a perfect melange of young talent and experience. Stories have no barriers and I'm glad that the platform is giving a voice to many new-age filmmakers. I enjoyed being part of Ardha Shathabdham, where I got an opportunity to work with some of the most exciting talents in the film industry, from Karthik to Krishna Priya and Naveen Chandra. I'm sure the film will engage audiences completely on aha."

Veteran actor Subhalekha Sudhakar shared, "I got to essay the role of a politician who's committed to his position and genuinely believes in the power of constitution in ensuring a just society. However, the ground reality leaves him bitter. Ardha Shathabdham emphasises the importance of collective effort in bringing about a change and ushering in a better tomorrow. The film addresses several social issues with sincerity and I'm proud to be a part of a story that aims to bring about a difference."

aha is home to the best Telugu entertainment across the globe, be it blockbuster films, originals or web shows. Earlier this year, the platform went on to have many high-profile releases including Krack, Zombie Reddy, 11th Hour, Naandhi, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and Kala. Don't forget to fill your popcorn tubs and watch Ardha Shathabdham from June 11, only on aha.