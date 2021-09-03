Ariyana comments on Avinash's engagement!

Comedian Avinash who shot to fame with the Jabardasth TV show had a great time in the Bigg Boss house last year. Avinash struggled hard to attain a position in the house and worked hard to survive. His relationship with Ariyana Glory in the house has become very popular in the media.



Many wrote that the couple will get married after coming out of the house but it never happened. Avinash and Ariyana remained good friends. The other day, Avinash announced his engagement and shared the pictures from the event on social media.



Ariyana Glory has reacted to this news. She expressed her happiness for the marriage of her friend.



"I am feeling happy for Avinash getting married. There were rumors about us in the media but nothing of that sort happened. He is a good friend of mine. I wish him the best," she revealed.