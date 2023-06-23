Live
Arjun Das applauds Pawan Kalyan’s character in ‘OG’
“OG” starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Sujeeth, is currently in the shooting phase. A few days back, Sriya Reddy shared her excitement about being part of the film. Arjun Das, who also plays a prominent role in this gangster action drama, has now revealed some cheerful news for Powerstar fans.
Arjun Das took to his Twitter and disclosed that Sujeeth showed him a few visuals from the film and added that he was truly blown away after watching them. Arjun Das wrote, “Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence, swag, and dialogues are lit in this film. A Sujeeth sambavam is coming your way.” Danayya is producing “OG” under DVV Entertainment, and Priyanka Mohan is the female lead. Emraan Hashmi is the antagonist, while Prakash Raj is in for another vital role. SS Thaman is composing the tunes.