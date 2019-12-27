Ashwathama Teaser Out: A Few Gruesome Happenings In Our Society…

The most awaiting movie 'Ashwathama' is creating a buzz on the internet with its intriguing teaser. Naga Shaurya's ace acting skills have brought the goosebumps and drove the audience into the teaser with complete attention.

The teaser of the movie is dropped on the internet a few hours ago. Here we present it for all our readers… Have a look!





The story is all about how the hero deals with the crime and solves the mystery. Ashwathama has Mehreen Pirzada as the female lead and is directed by Ramana Teja. This movie is being produced by Usha Mulpuri under Ira Creations. And one more interesting thing about this movie is, the story is penned by Naga Shaurya himself and this raised the brows of many movie buffs as well. Young music director Sri Charan has scored tunes for this crime-thriller.

Ashwathama is going to hit the screens on 31st January, 2020. Till then enjoy the teaser guys…



